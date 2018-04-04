Nationals' Juan Soto: Opens back with Hagerstown
Soto is opening the 2018 season back with Low-A Hagerstown.
It would have been completely understandable for the Nationals to send Soto to High-A Potomac, but as he only has 23 games under his belt at Low-A, he will head back to the Sally League initially. Soto, who turned 19 in October, hit .360/.427/.523 with three home runs and one steal in 86 at-bats with the Suns last season, but a fractured ankle, hamate bone surgery and a hamstring strain combined to sideline him for most of the campaign. He has a chance to be a special hitter with plus power, and has the potential earn multiple promotions this season.
