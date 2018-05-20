Nationals' Juan Soto: Out of lineup Sunday
Soto is not in the lineup for Sunday's game against the Dodgers.
The Nats officially promoted Soto but will not immediately insert him into the starting lineup with a lefty in Alex Wood toeing the rubber for Los Angeles. Matt Adams will man left field with Mark Reynolds at first base. Washington lines up to face lefties Monday and Tuesday as well, so Soto's playing time may be limited initially, but it's hard to imagine the 19-year-old phenom won't take over as the primary left fielder in short order.
