site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
section: | slug: nationals-juan-soto-out-of-sundays-lineup | sport: baseball | route: article_single_fantasy |
6-keys: media/fantasynews/mlb/reg/free/stories
Nationals' Juan Soto: Out of Sunday's lineup
By
RotoWire Staff
Sep 6, 2020
at
11:30 am ET 1 min read
Soto is not in the lineup Sunday against Atlanta.
Soto was expected to miss some time after being scratched Friday due to elbow soreness. His MRI did come back clean, so his return is expected relatively soon. Brock Holt draws the start in left field in his place and will bat fifth.
More News
21H ago
• by RotoWire Staff
2D ago
• by RotoWire Staff
2D ago
• by RotoWire Staff
6D ago
• by RotoWire Staff
8D ago
• by RotoWire Staff
10D ago
• by RotoWire Staff
Please check the opt-in box to acknowledge that you would like to subscribe.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Our Latest Stories
Frank Stampfl
• 4 min read
Frank Stampfl
• 4 min read