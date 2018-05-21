Nationals' Juan Soto: Picks up first MLB start Monday
Soto is starting in left field and hitting sixth Monday against the Padres.
Soto, who made his major-league debut Sunday as a pinch hitter and struck out in his only at-bat, will face southpaw Robbie Erlin in his first career major-league start. The highly regarded 19-year-old faced little resistance during his rapid rise to the majors, hitting a combined .361/.433/.608 in 123 minor-league games across multiple levels. While Soto has only played eight games above Double-A, he has the skills to make an immediate impact at the big-league level and should be afforded plenty of opportunities in Washington's depleted outfield.
More News
-
Nationals' Juan Soto: Out of lineup Sunday•
-
Nationals' Juan Soto: Officially called up•
-
Nationals' Juan Soto: Will be called up by Nationals on Sunday•
-
Nationals' Juan Soto: Earns ticket to Double-A•
-
Nationals' Juan Soto: Continues power binge Sunday•
-
Nationals' Juan Soto: Blasts two homers at High-A on Thursday•
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 9
C.J. Cron is already a hot-hand play, but do the matchups favor him in Week 9 (May 21-27)?...
-
Week 9 two-start pitcher rankings
Would you start Chase Anderson fresh off the DL? In a week lacking in two-start sleepers, you...
-
Dynasty check-in: Who's up, who's down?
When it comes to sizing up players, dynasty leagues are a different animal. Scott White looks...
-
Waivers: Lopez realizing potential?
Heath Cummings looks at the best start of the season for Reynaldo Lopez and discusses other...
-
Fantasy baseball rankings: Bench Belt
Chris Towers says Brandon Belt should be nowhere near your fantasy baseball lineups
-
Juan Soto is here, so pick him up
Nationals prospect Juan Soto is getting the call sooner than anyone expected, but Scott White...