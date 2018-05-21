Soto is starting in left field and hitting sixth Monday against the Padres.

Soto, who made his major-league debut Sunday as a pinch hitter and struck out in his only at-bat, will face southpaw Robbie Erlin in his first career major-league start. The highly regarded 19-year-old faced little resistance during his rapid rise to the majors, hitting a combined .361/.433/.608 in 123 minor-league games across multiple levels. While Soto has only played eight games above Double-A, he has the skills to make an immediate impact at the big-league level and should be afforded plenty of opportunities in Washington's depleted outfield.