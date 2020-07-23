The Nationals placed Soto (illness) on the COVID-19 injured list Thursday.
Washington made the roster move shortly after Jeff Passan of ESPN.com reported that Soto tested positive for the coronavirus prior to Thursday's season opener versus the Yankees. Manager Dave Martinez has yet to reveal his lineup card for the Opening Day game, but the lefty-hitting Andrew Stevenson and righty-hitting Michael Taylor could work in a platoon at Soto's spot while he's on the mend. Soto will need to complete a quarantine period that includes two negative COVID-19 test results before he's eligible to return from the IL.