Soto went 1-for-3 with an RBI in Thursday's loss against the Dodgers.

Soto drove Kyle Schwarber home with an RBI single in the first inning, but he would be silent the rest of the way. The star outfielder is now riding a six-game hitting streak and also extended his RBI streak to three contests., but his power numbers continue to disappoint. He's gone yard just once over his last 21 games, a span in which he's hitting .284 with a .761 OPS.