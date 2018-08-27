Soto went 1-for-4 with two RBI, a walk and two runs scored in Sunday's 15-0 victory over New York.

Soto plated the first run of the game in the sixth inning on a groundout to first base, and he drove in another in the eighth inning on a walk with the bases loaded. The 19-year-old rookie has continued to impress at the plate this season, as he's notched a base knock in seven of his previous 10 ballgames. He sports a .290 average with 15 homers and 47 RBI through 86 games in 2018.