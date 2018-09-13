Soto went 1-for-4 with a solo home run in Wednesday's 5-1 win over the Phillies.

The 19-year-old now has three homers in the last two games and 19 on the season, putting him third on MLB's all-time list for home runs by a teenager behind Red Sox folk hero Tony Conigliaro (24) and Soto's own teammate Bryce Harper (22). Weather permitting, the Nats have 16 games left on their schedule, and given Soto's current form it's not out of the question that he catches one or both of them.

