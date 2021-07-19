Soto went 3-for-4 with a two-run home run, a double, two runs and a walk in Sunday's 8-7 win over the Padres.

Although Soto went hitless with three strikeouts in four at-bats Saturday, he recorded his second multi-hit performance in his last three games during Sunday's series finale. The 22-year-old said that participating in the Home Run Derby during the All-Star break helped him rediscover his power stroke, and he's gone 7-for-13 with three homers, six RBI and five runs across the last three games.