Soto (illness) produced two consecutive negative tests and is awaiting clearance to rejoin the team, Brittany Ghiroli of The Athletic reports.

Soto has been asymptomatic while recovering from COVID-19 and had tested negative six total times, but he produced his second consecutive negative MLB-sanctioned test Tuesday. The 21-year-old is still waiting on approval from the league and the city to rejoin the team, but it appears that he's nearing a return to the field.