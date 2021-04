Soto is feeling good and progressing well in his return from a left shoulder strain, though he's yet to resume baseball activities, Matt Weyrich of NBC Sports Washington reports.

Soto's shoulder injury sounds like it could have been a lot worse, but it was bad enough to send him to the injured list and shut him down for a few days. He'll be eligible to return to the team next Friday, though it's not yet clear if he's expected to do so.