Nationals' Juan Soto: Promoted to High-A
Soto was promoted to High-A Potomac on Monday, Byron Kerr of MASN Sports reports.
Soto was on a tear through his first 16 games for Low-A Hagerstown, following on the heels of a similarly hot 23-game stretch there last year. In those two samples combined, the 19-year-old hit .366/.453/.641, walking 24 times while striking out just 21. The early promotion means that if his strong start carries over to High-A he could push for a second promotion later this season.
