Soto went 2-for-4 with a home run, a double, two runs scored and two RBI in Saturday's win over the Marlins.

Soto went back-to-back with Anthony Rendon during the first inning and came through again in the third with an RBI double. The 20-year-old is slashing .294/.403/.566 with 30 home runs, 92 RBI and 12 stolen bases through 123 games.