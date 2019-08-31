Soto went 2-for-4 with two doubles and two RBI in Friday's win over the Marlins.

Soto knocked home a run in the sixth inning with a double to center, and he put his team in the lead in the seventh with an RBI double to right field. The 20-year-old slugger is slashing .292/.402/.558 with 29 homers and 90 RBI over 124 matchups this year.