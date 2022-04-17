Soto went 2-for-3 with a home run, a double, an additional run and two walks in Saturday's loss against the Pirates.

Washington might have lost the game, but Soto was a consistent producer in the middle of the order while reaching base four times for the second game in a row. The star outfielder has reached base at least once in each of his previous six contests, a span in which he's posted a .381/.552/.714 slash line with two homers, seven runs scored and an elite 8:3 BB:K.