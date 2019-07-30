Nationals' Juan Soto: Reaches base three times in win
Soto went 1-for-3 with two walks, an RBI and a stolen base in Monday's 6-3 win over Atlanta.
It's been a bit of a bumpy beginning to the second half for Soto. The 20-year-old is hitting only .222 (14-for-63) through 17 games since the All-Star break, but he has drawn 14 walks (.354 OBP) and produced three homers, two steals, eight runs and 11 RBI over that stretch to give him a solid fantasy floor even in what, for the young slugger, is a relative slump.
