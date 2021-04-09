Soto went 2-for-3 with a walk in Friday's 1-0 loss to the Dodgers.
The Nationals weren't able to muster up much offense but Soto still had an impressive outing. Despite a .964 OPS through 16 plate appearances, the superstar outfielder has just one RBI and no extra-base hits this season.
