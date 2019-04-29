Nationals' Juan Soto: Records homer & stolen base
Soto went 2-for-6 with a three-run home run and stolen base in a 7-6 extra-inning victory against the Padres on Sunday.
The 20-year-old has displayed some nice power recently, hitting homers on back-to-back days and three since Wednesday. He has six home runs this season and while he's striking out about 27 percent of the time, Soto also has 18 walks. Thanks to that, he's slashing .255/.376/.490 with 11 extra-base hits, 22 RBI, 16 runs and three stolen bases in 98 at-bats during 2019.
