Soto went 2-for-6 with a three-run home run and stolen base in a 7-6 extra-inning victory against the Padres on Sunday.

The 20-year-old has displayed some nice power recently, homering on back-to-back days and three times since Wednesday. He has six home runs this season, and while he's striking out 25.6 percent of the time, Soto also has 18 walks. Thanks to that, he's slashing .255/.376/.490 with 11 extra-base hits, 22 RBI, 16 runs and three stolen bases in 117 plate appearances during 2019.