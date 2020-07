Soto (illness) has yet to experience any symptoms since testing positive for COVID-19 on Thursday, Jon Heyman of MLB Network reports.

Soto has already submitted one negative test result since the positive reading, but he'll need one more negative test before he's cleared to rejoin the Nationals. The outfielder looks like he may have an outside chance at being available at some point during the Nationals' four-game series with the Blue Jays that begins Monday.