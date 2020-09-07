site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
Nationals' Juan Soto: Remains out Monday
RotoWire Staff
Soto (elbow) isn't in Monday's lineup against the Rays.
Soto will miss a fourth consecutive game as he continues to deal with elbow soreness. He recently underwent an MRI that came back clean, but Brock Holt will start in left field once again.
