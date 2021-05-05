Soto (shoulder) remains out of the lineup for Wednesday's game against the Braves, Jesse Dougherty of The Washington Post reports.

Though the Nationals activated Soto from the 10-day injured list Tuesday, he's still not throwing at 100 percent while he continues to recover from a strained left shoulder. That takes Soto out of the mix for making starts in the outfield for the time being, but he'll be available in a pinch-hitting capacity for the second night in a row. Expect Soto to remain out of the lineup again in Thursday's series finale, but he should be a fixture in the starting nine for the team's three-game weekend series in The Bronx, when the Nationals will have the designated-hitter spot at their disposal against the Yankees.