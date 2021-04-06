Soto (calf) split reps in right field with Yadiel Hernandez during Monday's on-field workout, Jesse Dougherty of The Washington Post reports.

Given how many Nats regulars were missing from the workout entirely, Soto's presence on the field should come as a relief to anyone invested in the young slugger. His limited reps may simply have been the result of caution from the coaching staff, who didn't want to risk Soto aggravating his calf issue before the team's delayed start to the season -- especially when the Nats will need him to anchor what could be a patchwork lineup Tuesday.