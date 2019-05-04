Soto (back) will rest and receive treatment for four or five days before resuming baseball activities, Jesse Dougherty of The Washington Post reports.

Soto could return from the 10-day injured list in a week, but this report casts that in some doubt, as he'd have only a day or two between resuming swinging and getting back in the lineup. The young outfielder did say that his back has continued to feel better since first experiencing pain Wednesday, so it doesn't sound as though his absence will be a particularly long one.