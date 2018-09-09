Soto is not in the lineup for Game 2 of Saturday's doubleheader against the Cubs.

Soto will head to the bench for the second half of Saturday's twin bill after going 1-for-5 with a pair of RBI in Game 1. It's the youngster's first time out of the starting lineup since July 4. Bryce Harper and Victor Robles will cover the corner-outfield spots in this one.