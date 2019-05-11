Nationals' Juan Soto: Returns from injured list
Soto (back) was activated from the 10-day injured list Saturday.
Soto wound up missing just the minimum 10 days with back spasms. He had a hit in seven of the last eight games prior to suffering the injury. Jake Noll was optioned in a corresponding move.
