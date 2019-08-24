Soto went 3-for-4 with a solo home run, walk and four runs in a 9-3 victory against the Cubs on Friday.

The 20-year-old also scored four runs Monday against the Pirates. In his last 13 contests, Soto has crossed the plate 21 times. That's put him on pace to easily reach the 100-run plateau, which means just about the only thing that could keep Soto from finishing with 30 homers, 100 RBI, 100 runs and 15 steals is an injury. After Friday, he is batting .290 with 29 home runs, 84 RBI, 85 runs and 12 steals in 431 at-bats.