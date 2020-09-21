Soto started Sunday in both ends of the Nationals' doubleheader split with the Marlins, going a combined 4-for-6 with a double, two walks and three runs.

The defending World Series champions sit at a disappointing 20-32 heading into the final week of the season, but Soto has been one of the Nationals' few cornerstone players who has lived up to expectations in 2020. After another huge day at the plate Sunday, Soto will carry a .353/.476/.684 slash line into Monday's series opener versus the Phillies. Though Washington is eliminated from playoff contention, the 21-year-old isn't expected to receive more than a day or two off during the season's final week so long as he's healthy.