Soto went 1-for-3 with a walk and three runs in Sunday's 15-5 triumph over the Diamondbacks.

Soto came around to score each time he reached base in the series finale, with his last run coming on Matt Adams' eighth-inning grand slam. Since returning from the injured list May 11, the young outfielder has looked every bit of the breakout star he was in 2018. Over that 33-game span, Soto is slashing .325/.404/.528 with 14 extra-base knocks, 19 RBI and 25 runs.