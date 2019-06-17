Nationals' Juan Soto: Scores three times in laugher
Soto went 1-for-3 with a walk and three runs in Sunday's 15-5 triumph over the Diamondbacks.
Soto came around to score each time he reached base in the series finale, with his last run coming on Matt Adams' eighth-inning grand slam. Since returning from the injured list May 11, the young outfielder has looked every bit of the breakout star he was in 2018. Over that 33-game span, Soto is slashing .325/.404/.528 with 14 extra-base knocks, 19 RBI and 25 runs.
