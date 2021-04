Soto went 2-for-5 with two runs, one RBI and one caught stealing during Wednesday's 6-0 win against St. Louis.

The 22-year-old missed out on another RBI during the fifth inning when he singled to center field and Trea Turner scored from second base on an error. Soto is 12-for-32 with two homers, one double, nine runs, seven RBI, six walks and one stolen base through nine games in 2021.