Soto (illness) was scratched from the Nationals' lineup for Thursday's Grapefruit League game against the Marlins.

Soto had been away from the team Wednesday while dealing with an illness, but he rejoined the Nationals for Thursday's road game and was slated to play right field and bat third. However, after further thought, manager Dave Martinez said that he felt Soto could benefit from another day off to make a full recovery from a sinus infection, according to Jesse Dougherty of The Washington Post. Soto -- who has continued to test negative for COVID-19 -- will still get in a workout Thursday, so he should be ready to rejoin the Nats' lineup in their next spring game Saturday against the Mets.