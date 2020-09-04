Soto was scratched from the lineup for Game 1 of Friday's doubleheader against the Braves with left elbow soreness, Dan Kolko of MASNSports.com reports.

The 21-year-old was penciled in at his usual spot in the lineup for Friday's matinee until the elbow issue was reported less than an hour before first pitch. Soto will presumably also be sidelined for the second game of the doubleheader. Josh Harrison will move to left field after originally being set to start at third base, while WIlmer Difo takes over at third.