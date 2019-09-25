Soto went 1-for-7 with a walk between both ends of Tuesday's doubleheader with the Phillies.

The Nationals punched their ticket to the postseason with a win in the front end of the twin bill, but Soto still picked up a start in the second game as Washington kept most of its regulars in the lineup. Soto has gone cold to close out the regular season with a .103 average and one extra-base hit over his past 10 starts, but he's at least maintained a disciplined approach with a 14:11 BB:K over that span.