Manager Dave Martinez said that Soto didn't report to the Nationals' facility Wednesday after feeling ill, Jesse Dougherty of The Washington Post reports. "Right now, he's the only one and hopefully it's nothing," Martinez said of Soto. "Protocol is that if guys are feeling sick, they don't come in."

Martinez suggested that Soto is staying away from the facility just as a precaution, as the Nationals don't believe he's dealing with an illness related to COVID-19. The outfielder previously tested positive for the virus in the final week of summer camp last year and missed the Nationals' first eight games of the season, but he was one of baseball's top hitters upon his return to action, posting a monstrous 1.185 OPS and a 41:28 BB:K over 196 plate appearances. Soto can be considered day-to-day until the Nationals provide another update on his condition.