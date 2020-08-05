Soto will make his season debut Wednesday against the Mets, batting cleanup and playing left field, Jesse Dougherty of The Washington Post reports.

Soto had been sidelined since testing positive for COVID-19 immediately prior to the Nationals' Opening Day game. He believes the test was a false positive, but he's nonetheless been out of action due to both league and local government protocols. He was activated from the injured list Tuesday but waited one more day to debut, as he needed another day of practice to get back into game shape after spending so much time in isolation.