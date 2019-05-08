Soto (back) is scheduled to hit in a batting cage Wednesday and remains on track to return from the 10-day injured list Saturday when first eligible, Sam Fortier of The Washington Post reports.

The Nationals are close to signing veteran outfielder Gerardo Parra, but that transaction seems to be more an insurance move rather than a response to any legitimate concern about Soto's back issue. Assuming he feels fine after completing his cage work, Soto should take live batting practice and work out in the outfield over the next couple of days. If all goes well, he'll be back in the lineup this weekend against the Dodgers.