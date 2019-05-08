Nationals' Juan Soto: Set to take swings Wednesday
Soto (back) is scheduled to hit in a batting cage Wednesday and remains on track to return from the 10-day injured list Saturday when first eligible, Sam Fortier of The Washington Post reports.
The Nationals are close to signing veteran outfielder Gerardo Parra, but that transaction seems to be more an insurance move rather than a response to any legitimate concern about Soto's back issue. Assuming he feels fine after completing his cage work, Soto should take live batting practice and work out in the outfield over the next couple of days. If all goes well, he'll be back in the lineup this weekend against the Dodgers.
More News
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
H2H Trade Chart (top 200)
Looking to trade for high-end pitching? Scott White's Trade Chart shows it's something to cherish...
-
Wednesday waivers, winners & losers
You don't need to rush out to add Mike Fiers, but you might start getting worried about the...
-
MVP, bust for all 30 teams
Want a lay of the land as we near the quarter-way point in the season? Scott White goes team...
-
Fantasy Baseball trade chart, top picks
SportsLine's trade chart and evaluator grades every Fantasy baseball deal
-
Tuesday Waivers plus winners/losers
Nick Senzel hit a pair of homers on Monday, and looks like he may be a star in the making.
-
Top 30 IL stashes; Ohtani's return
Your ability to stash Shohei Ohtani in an IL spot is quickly coming to an end, but as Scott...