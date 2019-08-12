Soto, who is out of the lineup for Monday's game against the Reds, said his sprained right ankle feels much better and indicated that he planned to test the injury with an on-field workout, Jamal Collier of MLB.com reports.

Soto appears to have avoided a serious setback after the mild sprain prompted his early departure in Sunday's 7-4 win over the Mets. Gerardo Parra will spell him in left field in the series opener versus Cincinnati, but Soto could be back in the starting nine as soon as Tuesday if his ankle responds well to his baserunning work.