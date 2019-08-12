Nationals' Juan Soto: Showing improvement with ankle
Soto, who is out of the lineup for Monday's game against the Reds, said his sprained right ankle feels much better and indicated that he planned to test the injury with an on-field workout, Jamal Collier of MLB.com reports.
Soto appears to have avoided a serious setback after the mild sprain prompted his early departure in Sunday's 7-4 win over the Mets. Gerardo Parra will spell him in left field in the series opener versus Cincinnati, but Soto could be back in the starting nine as soon as Tuesday if his ankle responds well to his baserunning work.
More News
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Waivers: On Braves closers, Aquino
The Braves may not have a closer, but the Rays do. And how hard should we buying into Aristides...
-
Week 21 Preview: Two-start pitchers
A full week of Coors Field action eliminates some two-start sleeper possibilities, but there...
-
Week 21 Preview: Top 10 sleeper hitters
An eight-game week for the injury-plagued Yankees makes for a lineup full of sleepers, none...
-
Fantasy baseball rankings, picks, sims
Advanced computer model that has outperformed experts tells you who to sit and start
-
Waivers: Urshela, Tauchman unstoppable
Gio Urshela and Mike Tauchman have come out of nowhere to pay big dividends in Fantasy. Scott...
-
Prospects: Lux's path, Allard's chances
While Gavin Lux continues to make a mockery of Triple-A, the Dodgers suddenly find themselves...