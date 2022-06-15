Soto (knee) is out of the lineup for Wednesday's game against Atlanta, Mark Zuckerman of MASNSports.com reports.

Soto was previously expected to be in the lineup for Wednesday's contest, but he'll end up being held out for the second straight game due to right knee soreness. It's not believed to be a serious issue as X-rays came back negative, and the Nationals may simply be exercising additional caution with their star outfielder in an attempt to avoid aggravating the injury. Lane Thomas will again shift to right field while Victor Robles starts in center.