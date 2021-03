Manager Dave Martinez said Soto (calf) will receive one or two days off "just to make sure he's right," Mark Zuckerman of MASNSports.com reports.

The 22-year-old left Thursday's contest with right calf tightness and is out of Friday's lineup, but there doesn't appear to be much concern over the injury. Soto will take a couple days to recover from the injury, but it shouldn't affect his availability for Opening Day.