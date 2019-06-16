Soto went 2-for-4 with a solo homer in Saturday's 10-3 defeat by the Diamondbacks Saturday.

Soto tied the score 2-2 with a a solo homer in the bottom of the first inning off Taylor Clarke. It was the 20-year-old's first home run in June and he is just 12-for-49 this month. Nevertheless, Soto still holds an impressive .289/.383/.502 slash line for the season and has driven in 41 over 225 at-bats.

