Nationals manager Dave Martinez said Soto (foot) will play in Wednesday's Grapefruit League game against the Marlins, Mark Zuckerman of MASNSports.com reports.

Soto was withheld from Monday's game against the Astros after fouling a ball off his right foot a day earlier, but his absence from the lineup was described as precautionary. The star outfielder cleared up any concern about his health by turning in a workout Tuesday without incident, prompting Martinez to sign off on him making his spring debut. Soto will likely only get an at-bat or two Wednesday before subbing out of the game.