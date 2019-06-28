Soto went 1-for-4 with a solo home run in Thursday's win over the Marlins.

One day after seeing his 10-game hit streak snapped, the young slugger bounced back with his 13th homer of the year. Soto's on pace for his first 100-RBI campaign with 51 driven in through 70 games, and his .301/.398/.533 is right in line with his dynamite rookie season.

