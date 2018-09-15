Soto went 1-for-4 with a walk, a solo home run and a second run scored in Friday's 10-5 loss to the Braves.

That's now four homers in the last four games for the teenager and 20 on the season, and Soto has pushed his slash line back up to .303/.417/.534. He's locked in a dogfight with Atlanta's Ronald Acuna -- who himself had a big game Friday, falling a homer short of a cycle -- for NL Rookie of the Year, and this weekend's head-to-head clash could go a long way towards determining the winner.