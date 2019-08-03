Nationals' Juan Soto: Slugs 21st homer
Soto went 1-for-4 with a home run in Friday's 3-0 win over the Diamondbacks.
Soto hit his third consecutive homer with a solo shot off reliever Stefan Crichton in the eighth inning, extending his RBI streak to seven. The 20-year-old slowed down a bit following the All-Star break but seems to be heating up once again. Overall this season, Soto is slashing .288/.399/.529 with 21 home runs, 71 RBI and 64 runs scored.
More News
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Week 20 Preview: Top 10 sleeper hitters
You like outfielders? The list of sleeper hitters for the upcoming week is littered with them...
-
Week 20 Preview: Two-start pitchers
If you need a two-start sleeper for Week 20, you have plenty to choose from. They come with...
-
Week 20 Fantasy baseball rankings
Advanced computer model that has outperformed experts tells you who to sit and start
-
Prospects: Sheffield has an opening
Justus Sheffield has an opening at the right time, based on his work at Double-A, and we may...
-
Waivers: Trent Grisham a nice find
Recent call-ups Trent Grisham and Travis Demeritte could play pivotal roles, but Fantasy players...
-
Trade deadline winners and losers
It wasn't just the traded players that benefited from the deadline deals. Scott White looks...