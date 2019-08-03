Soto went 1-for-4 with a home run in Friday's 3-0 win over the Diamondbacks.

Soto hit his third consecutive homer with a solo shot off reliever Stefan Crichton in the eighth inning, extending his RBI streak to seven. The 20-year-old slowed down a bit following the All-Star break but seems to be heating up once again. Overall this season, Soto is slashing .288/.399/.529 with 21 home runs, 71 RBI and 64 runs scored.

More News
Our Latest Stories