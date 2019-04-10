Nationals' Juan Soto: Slugs extra-inning homer
Soto went 1-for-3 with a three-run home run and two walks in Tuesday's extra-inning win over the Phillies.
Soto came through in the clutch as he gave the Nationals a 9-6 lead during the 10th inning with a 431-foot blast that just managed to stay in fair territory. The 20-year-old has heated up at the plate over the last six games as he is 7-for-21 with two home runs, six RBI and six walks.
