Soto went 1-for-3 with a solo home run Tuesday against the Reds.

After exiting Sunday's game with an ankle strain, Soto returned to the lineup Tuesday and showed no ill-effects. In his second at-bat of the game, he took Alex Wood deep to record his 25th homer of the season. So long as the injury doesn't hamper him down the stretch, Soto will turn in a fine sophomore campaign as he's currently hitting .288/.402/.546 across 473 plate appearances.

