Soto went 1-for-4 with a solo home run in Friday's 2-1 win over Philadelphia.
The outfielder's third homer in the last four games put Washington ahead in the sixth inning. Soto's recent power surge has him at seven homers, 23 RBI, 29 runs scored and a stolen base through 184 plate appearances. He's slashing .280/.408/.447, and he's regularly hit in the No. 3 spot in the order in the last week.
