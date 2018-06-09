Soto went 1-for-4 with a two-run home run in Friday's loss to the Giants.

Soto put the Nationals on the board in the fourth inning, blasting a two-run homer to cut the deficit to three. Although the sample size is small, the 19-year-old has looked like a veteran at the dish, batting .339 with eight RBI and a 1.002 OPS through 17 games, and he's reached base safely in each of his last six.

