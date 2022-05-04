Soto went 1-for-5 with a solo home run in Tuesday's 10-2 win over the Rockies.

The fifth-inning blast off German Marquez was Soto's fifth homer of the year, but incredibly, all five have been solo shots. The 23-year-old has only one other RBI through 25 games as teams continue to pitch around him with runners on base, and his resulting .258/.405/.472 is well below expectations, Josh Bell is swinging a hot bat behind Soto in the lineup, but it seems unlikely pitchers will change their approach toward him as long as it keeps the Nationals' biggest threat in check.

More News