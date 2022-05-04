Soto went 1-for-5 with a solo home run in Tuesday's 10-2 win over the Rockies.
The fifth-inning blast off German Marquez was Soto's fifth homer of the year, but incredibly, all five have been solo shots. The 23-year-old has only one other RBI through 25 games as teams continue to pitch around him with runners on base, and his resulting .258/.405/.472 is well below expectations, Josh Bell is swinging a hot bat behind Soto in the lineup, but it seems unlikely pitchers will change their approach toward him as long as it keeps the Nationals' biggest threat in check.