Soto went 2-for-3 with a walk and a solo home run in Saturday's 5-3 loss to the Orioles.

He took Tom Eshelman deep in the second inning for his first homer of the year. Soto has wasted no time getting into a groove at the plate after his delayed start to the season, going 4-for-11 in his first three games with a double and Saturday's home run.